Palermo Shipwreck, Local Fishermen: “It Was All Flashing in the Sky That Night…”

Sudden turn in the investigations on the sinking of the Bayesian near Palermothe tragedy that cost the lives of seven people including British tycoon Mike LynchCommander James has been registered as a suspect Cutfieldaccording to the investigators it would in fact be a question of human error: he is being investigated for shipwreck and multiple manslaughter. According to the first findings “Without the hatch left open, the ship would never have sunk“. The position of the person responsible for the sailing vessel – according to what La Repubblica has learned – has gradually been defined in these six days of investigations thanks to the Testimonies of the 15 survivors, to the images of the underwater robot sent to the seabed where the sunken ship lies, and to the traces of the ship’s movements. It is not excluded that in the next few days also the crew member on watch on the bridge come investigatedThis morning the Termitani magistrates will assign the tasks for the seven autopsies.

The tests will last three days, from Tuesday to Thursday and will be carried out by the forensic doctors of the Palermo Polyclinic. The magistrates of Termini Imerese – continues La Repubblica – have listened Cutfield yesterday afternoon for the second time in a week. The hearing lasted over two hours during which the person in charge of the sailing vessel answered questions regarding whether or not the tender hatch should be opened, the door separating the tender room from the engine room, the position of the keel, but above all on what happened from 3.50 amwhen weather conditions worsen, at 4.06 when the automatic sinking signal goes off. In the meantime, the 15 survivors have already gone their separate ways. The six guests on the sailing ship owned by the Lynch family left for England on a private flight yesterday evening from Falcone e Borsellino airport in Punta Raisi. They landed in London in the evening.

Instead, the Domina Zagarella Hotel in Santa Flavia remains nine crew members survivedstarting with Cutfield. “My personal interpretation hypothesizes Franco Romani, a retired engineer who had worked on the “Salute” project, the name of the Bayeisan when it left the Perini shipyards in Viareggio, in 2008, the Corriere della Sera reported that they left the side door open. If the closure is total water can’t get in. And even in very adverse weather conditions the boat rolls but never sinks. For this reason I believe the side hatch, where the tenders are brought out, remained open. The fishermen of Porticello, where the sailing vessel sank, explain: “There may not have been any warnings but at midnight it was already clear that something bad was coming. It was all flashing, so much so that none of us went out to sea“. Four hours later the vessel sank.