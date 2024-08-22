Palermo Shipwreck, the Human Error Trail: “Similar Ships Have Resisted Hurricane Katrina, Category 5…”

While the search for the last two missing (four more bodies have been recovered and the fifth has been identified), the causes of the sinking of the Bayesianone 56 meter long ship that for a “sudden” tornado It sank in a few minutes near Palermo, causing the death of 7 people. Investigators questioned the commander of the boat, the New Zealander James Cutfield. The prosecutors’ hypothesis is that there was “an underestimation of the risk“. Giovanni is of the same opinion. Constantinefounder of The Italian Sea Groupthe publicly traded company that owns the assets of Perini ships of Viareggio that built the Bayesian in 2008. “Everything that has been done – thunders Costantino to Il Corriere della Sera – reveals a very long sum of errors. The people they were not supposed to be in the cabinsthe boat it wasn’t supposed to be at anchor. And then why didn’t the crew know about the incoming storm? The passengers reported an absurd thingand that is that the storm came unexpectedlysuddenly. It’s not true. It was all predictable. I have the weather maps right in front of me. Suddenly, nothing at all arrived…”.

Costantino goes into even more detail: “The ship – Costantino continues to Il Corriere – is went into blackoutit means that It was the water that caused the short circuit. Did the generator take on water? The engine room? For sure the the stern door was open — the divers say — and we think that perhaps something else was open: there are doors in the superstructure that, even with a 30 degree inclination, if opened, would have taken on water. In that position, with the ship “dead”, that is, without any more management, and with the wind pushing, it tilted 90 degrees for one reason only: Why the water continued to come in. From when it started to go in to when it went down, 6 minutes passed. Whoever says it disappeared in a few seconds is talking nonsense”. And again: “A Perini ship withstood Hurricane Katrina, Category 5there’s no way I can’t withstand a tornado here.”