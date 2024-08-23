There is still no trace of the daughter of tycoon Mike Lynch, whose body was found yesterday morning

The search by Fire Brigade and Coast Guard divers resumes today, August 23, to find the last missing person from the sinking of the British sailing vessel Bayesian, which occurred at dawn on Monday.

It is Hannah Lynch, youngest daughter of the magnate Mike Lynch, whose body was found yesterday morning. Yesterday the search continued throughout the day but in the cabins inspected by the divers and by the cave divers they gave no results.

It is a “very complex” job, the firefighters continue to repeat. The divers have brought to shore the bodies of the tycoon Lynch, the president of Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith, Lynch’s lawyer, Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada, a jewelry designer. In addition to the ship’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, found on the first day. The search was suspended yesterday at sunset to resume this morning with the divers returning to the seabed at a depth of 50 meters where the hull is located, lying on its right side.