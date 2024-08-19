Palermo shipwreck, Mike Lynch among the missing

Among the six missing in the shipwreck that occurred off the coast of Palermo on the night between Sunday 18 and Monday 19 August there is also Mike Lynch, known as the “British Bill Gates”. Mike Lynch was on board the sailboat with his wife Angela Bacares, who was instead rescued.

Born in Ireland, Lynch grew up near Chelmsford, Essex, and studied physics, mathematics and biochemistry at Cambridge University. According to the Guardianhis doctoral thesis is one of the most read pieces of research in the university library.

After launching several start-ups, in 1996 he created Autonomy, a software used by companies to analyze huge amounts of data.

Having become one of Britain’s leading technology companies, the company was bought in 2011 by technology giant Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion.

According to Hewlett-Packard, however, Mike Lynch had inflated the value of the company: an accusation that then turned into a long legal battle that ended in June with his acquittal.

According to British newspapers, the vessel that sank due to a tornado off the coast of Palermo, the “Bayesian”, was owned by the British tycoon himself.