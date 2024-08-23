Bayesian Shipwreck: Body of Last Missing Person Hannah Lynch Found

The body of the last missing person from the shipwreck of the Bayesian sailing shipThe corpse of Hannah Lynch was spotted by Fire Brigade divers who have been working tirelessly on the seabed since Monday morning, at a depth of 50 metres. recovery of the missing it has always been defined as a job “very complex“, also considering the position in which the vessel sank (lying on its right side). Now the divers are trying to recover the body to bring it to the surface.

The bodies of the father, Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, and those of Chris and Nada Morvillo were recovered yesterday. That of the ship’s cookinstead, was found a few hours after the tragedy, near the point where the Bayesian sank.

The prosecutor orders autopsies

Now that the The death toll is finalthe Termini Imerese prosecutor’s office, which is investigating the case, has Autopsy ordered on all seven bodiesIt is expected for Monday 26th AugustAt the moment the bodies have been placed in the cold storage rooms of the Rotoli cemetery, but they will be transferred to theInstitute of Legal Medicine of the Polyclinic of Palermo. The movement of the bodies has already been authorized.

The autopsy is a fundamental passage for the investigation: it will help understand what happened on that stormy night and why a luxury yacht sank in just 16 minutes. While waiting for the autopsies, the first warning noticesconsidered unrepeatable acts.

Prosecutor’s Office: Yacht sank in 16 minutes

Continue theinvestigation for shipwreck, injuries, disaster and manslaughter against unknown persons Termini Imerese Prosecutor’s Office which, today, has acquired the AIS tracking system. It allows to reconstruct the Bayesian route and the last minutes before the sinking. Together with the other available data, the time in which the shipwreck took place has been defined: 16 minutesnot 60 seconds as the first witnesses said.

During that time, the vessel was hit by a sea ​​stormbegan to take on water, raised the alarm and capsized until it sank to the bottom of Little Portalong the coast of Palermo. It all started at 3:50 in the morning of Monday, August 19. As reported by the Evening Courierthe yacht moved back and forth, then sideways, and back and forth again. The anchor held as long as it could, but the strong wind managed to force it loose. The Bayesian fought to the last and for 358 meters of movement. To the 4:05 it sank.

Immediately after his system “Epirb” has raised the alarm for the sinking to the satellite station of Bari, managed by the Coast Guard. As described yesterday by the survivors, the sailing vessel is sunk by the bow and then he turned on the right side. It was found like this by the divers. The 5 people dead trapped inside it, however, were found in the boat cabins. They fought until the end, moving towards the port side of the boat, to try to survive.