The number of suspects in the inquiry into the sinking of the British sailing vessel Bayesian has risen to threethe ship that sank last August 19th in front of the Porticello body of water (Palermo): the disaster caused 7 deaths, including the English magnate Mike Lynch and his eighteen-year-old daughter Hannah Lynch.

After the captain of the luxury yacht, New Zealander James Cutfield, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Termini Imerese (Palermo) has entered two other members of the crew into the register of suspects.

Who are the suspects?

The first notice of investigation was served on the engineer officer Tim Parker Eaton. The officer, also investigated for multiple manslaughter and negligent shipwreck, the magistrates contest that they did not activate the safety systems designed to close the doors of the vessel. A carelessness that would have flooded the engine room during the storm, causing a blackout. A few hours later, the prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano, who is coordinating the investigation, entered the deck watch sailor Matthew Griffith, 22, in the register of suspects. The rest of the charges contested by the Termini Imerese Prosecutor’s Office are shipwreck and multiple manslaughter.

According to the prosecutors, Griffith did not promptly raise the alarm about the ongoing storm. In addition to Lynch and his youngest daughter, the well-known banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judith, the business lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, and the ship’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, also died in the shipwreck.

Meanwhile, as Adnkronos has learned, yesterday afternoon the new passport was delivered, after his was lost in the shipwreck, to the captain of the sailing ship Bayesian. The Commander, who on Tuesday during the interrogation by the prosecutor Cammarano, in tears, availed himself of the right to remain silent, should leave Italy shortly to return to Spain, where he lives with his wife Cristina. The woman joined him in recent days to be close to him.

As Chief Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said during the press conference, all members of the crew can leave Italy because “nothing prevents them from leaving”. Including Captain Cutfield, who still bears evident signs of the shipwreck, with a visible wound to his knee that forces him to walk with a crutch. While other members of the crew left the Hotel Domina Zagarella in Santa Flavia yesterday afternoon, which hosted them since the day of the shipwreck. Among them was also sailor Griffith who left Italy on a flight from Palermo to Nice.

In recent days, the six surviving passengers, including the widow of billionaire Lynch, who organized the sailing vacation, left Italy aboard a private jet.

Autopsies postponed

Meanwhile, the Termini Imerese (Palermo) Public Prosecutor’s Office, as Adnkronos has learned, has not yet assigned the tasks to carry out the autopsy on the seven victims of the sinking of the sailing ship Bayesian. The bodies of the victims are still in the cold storage rooms of the Rotoli cemetery in Palermo and of the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Policlinico in Palermo. It seems that the delay in the conferment of the autopsy examinations, in addition to the interrogations of the other two suspects, is also the notification of the documents to the relatives of the injured parties, i.e. the victims, who must first be translated.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard continues its environmental monitoring activities in the stretch of water in front of Porticello where the Bayesian yacht sank, to prevent any possible hydrocarbon leaks from the hull.

The Coast Guard naval vessels intervened in the area by taking samples from the water column near the wreck by divers from the Coast Guard Underwater Units of Naples and Messina, with the aid of a Remotely operated vehicle (Rov) and the use of specific parametric probes for the analysis and qualitative monitoring of the water, in collaboration with the personnel of Arpa Sicilia. At the moment there are no leaks from the tanks and no traces of pollution are found.

And in the afternoon an anti-pollution vessel operated as a precaution in the area of ​​the Bayesian shipwreck. The vessel, equipped with floating booms and made available by the owner of the sailing vessel at the request of the Coast Guard, is able to intervene immediately if the presence of hydrocarbons is detected. The vessel joins the Coast Guard vessels and divers who are coordinating environmental monitoring operations throughout the area of ​​the shipwreck. (by the correspondent Elvira Terranova)