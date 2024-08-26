Was subjected to identification reportin which he is asked to elect a domicile and to nominate a lawyer who can possibly represent him, the captain of the Bayesian sailing vessel, James Cutfield51 years old, from New Zealand, after the shipwreck which occurred at dawn on 19 August in front of Porticello (Palermo).

As Adnkronos learns from qualified sources, formally the commander has not yet received the notice of investigation for negligent shipwreck and manslaughter, but it will be delivered to him as soon as the Termini Imerese (Palermo) Public Prosecutor’s Office assigns the autopsies of the seven victims of the tragedy of a week ago. So, already today or tomorrow at the latest.

The Judicial Police were the ones who submitted the identification report on behalf of the Prosecutor of Termini Imerese Ambrogio Cartosio and the PM Raffaele Cammarano, who are coordinating the investigation. At this point, it is certain that the position of the captain, who is described as “dejected and depressed” by those who saw him in the hotel where he is staying in Santa Flavia (Palermo), with the other survivors of the crew, will change. But he will not be the only one under investigation, as we learn. The Prosecutor’s Office also wants to understand the position of Cutfield’s deputy commander and the crewman who was on the bridge checking the weather on Sunday night.

The bodies of the victims will be transferred today from the Rotoli cemetery to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Policlinico of Palermo, where the autopsy will be performed.

In the meantime, the survivors of the shipwreck have left Italy. The survivors of the shipwreck are Angela Barcares, 57-year-old wife of entrepreneur Mike Lynch and mother of Hannah, her 18-year-old daughter who drowned. Lynch’s widow is the head of the company Revtom Ltd, owner of the Bayesian, managed by the nautical broker Camper and Nicholsons.

Also leaving are James Emsilie, 36, with his wife Charlotte Golunski, 35, the parents of one-year-old Sophie, the youngest survivor of the Porticello tragedy. Also returning to Great Britain is Ayla Ronald, 36, of English nationality, with her husband Matthew Fletcher, 41.

However, all 9 surviving crew members have remained in Italy, at least for the moment. In addition to the captain, Sasha Murray, 29, Irish; Myin Htun Kyaw, 39, from Myanmar; Matthew Griffith, 22, French; James Calfield, 51, from New Zealand, Koopmans Tus, 33, Dutch; Leo Eppel, 20, born in South Africa and Parker Eaton, 56, English. They are joined by the two hostesses on board the yacht, Leah Randall, 20, born in South Africa and Katja Chicken, 22, German.