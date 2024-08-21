Bayesian, bodies of five missing recovered

Two bodies have been identified inside the Bayesian, the sailing ship that sank off the coast of Porticiello. The second body found in the hull of the British sailing ship is that of a woman. She is wearing a black bra and panties. The other body found is that of a very corpulent man. According to rumors, it would be about Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah.

Two other bodies, as Adnkronos has learned, were identified by Fire Brigade divers inside the cabins of the sailing vessel British. The number of missing people found has thus risen to four. But the two bodies are still inside the hull. They are Jonathan Bloomer’s wife and lawyer Chris Morvillo, Neda. The fifth body was found 50 meters deep, inside the hull of the wrecked British sailing ship, after the first four were recovered. At this point, only one person is missing from the missing list.

Bayesian Shipwreck at Porticello, the Human Error Hypothesis

For the English media, the Bayesian sinks It could have been caused by a human error. It is the new track which is put on the table by British journalists on the tragedy that occurred in Little Port (Palermo), at dawn on Monday 19 August, when the sailing vessel owned by entrepreneur Mike Lynch sank, causing the death of a man. Fifteen people were saved, while six are still missing. The investigation is being carried out by Prosecutor’s Office of Termini Imarese which opened ainvestigation for shipwreck, disaster, injuries and manslaughter. At the moment, there is no evidence that the hypothesis of human error is actually being examined by investigators, but according to the Daily Mail they would be investigating the yacht porthole: is it possible that they were left open during the storm? They are First divers’ inspections underway inside the sunken sailing ship.

What did the divers discover after the hull inspections?

From the first Hull inspections by the work of diversof the Fire Brigade and the Coast Guard, it emerges that the sailing ship’s mobile centreboard Bayesian at the time of the shipwreck was partially raised. Four meters instead of seven and a half meters. With the keel raised the vessel would probably have sunk more easily. Furthermore, as some sources say marine insurance brokersit seems that at least one of the little doors of the ship remained open. According to the reconstruction of the brokers, the guests returned on board late, “they had partially raised the keel”. But it seems that “some hatches remained open, “the ones they normally use for tenders”. “When that gust of wind cameeven without sail, the boat is tilted fearfully. He made a river of water from the leeward hatch and it is sunk within minutes. The missing are probably still trapped in their cabins.” This is the hypothesis of the divers.

The different hypotheses proposed by the English newspapers

The one who raised this hypothesis, which seems to be confirmed, was Daily Mail ,according to which the crew members had failed to close the hatches during the storm, which had caused the fast sinking of the sailing ship (less than 60 seconds). This circumstance could also explain why the hull and mainmast remained intact. It is certainly worth checking that all safety measures were put in place on that stormy night, both by the captain of the boat and by the “crew”. For the Financial Timesit could have been the commander himself who made the fatal mistake, by positioning the wrong movable keel of the sailing ship. Or, it could have been a wall of water or simply the fury of the weatherThe investigations will establish that.

Captain Borner’s testimony

The testimonies of those who were there will certainly be useful to the investigators. present at the time of the tragedy. Like the survivors, including Commander James Catfield and the other 14 people, but not only. Other subjects can also provide new elements, such as the first to rescue the passengers of the sunken boat, namely the crew members of the Sir Robert Baden-Powella German vessel headed for Sardinia. Its captain, Karsten Bornerhe told Italian prosecutors what he saw and what he did.

“When we intervened the 15 survivors they were already on the lifeboat of the sailing ship that was sinking. Their dinghy could hold 12 people, but there were 15 of them and it was in danger of going down at any moment. So we reached them with our tender and took them to the Sir Robert. It was a very hectic time, with a storm going on.” As he recalls the tragic moments of that night, Borner says that “my hosts also helped and looked after the survivors who were visibly in shock. We gave them dry clothes, because they were shivering with cold.”

The survivors were later taken away by the Coast Guard. Borner said he returned in his tender near where the Bayeasian was, but the boat had already sunk. “It was all dark and you couldn’t hear anyone anymore, there was an unreal silenceeven though it continued to rain and hail and the wind was very strong.”

Furthermore, the captain of the Sir Robert is keen to point out one thing about themain mast of the sunken yacht: he would never have said that “the mast of the sailing ship broke before going down. Perhaps they were misunderstood. The mast it was intact when the boat sank. I don’t know if it broke during the sinking, but it was perfectly intact when it went down. It all happened in just a few minutes“.

Searching for the missing: other teams and an advanced robot

Meanwhile, the search for the six people missing: the tycoon Mike Lynch together with his daughter, the president of Morgan Stanley, Jonathan Bloomer with his wife, Lynch’s lawyer, Christopher Morvillo and his wife. To help with the search, a woman arrived from Genoaanother team of divers speleo of the firefighters. In the past few days they had arrived from Rome and Cagliari. The divers are able to stay underwater for up to 20 minutes at a time. They will then help themselves with a robot capable of operating on the seabed at a depth of up to 300 metres and aautonomy between 6 and 7 hours. The device deployed by the Coast Guard is equipped with advanced technology that allows it to investigate the seabed and record detailed videos and images.

