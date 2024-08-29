Bayesian Shipwreck, First Two Autopsies to Be Done on Saturday. Three Remain Under Investigation

They have been scheduled for Saturday 31st Augustin the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Polyclinic of Palermothe autopsies from the first two victims of the shipwreck of the sailing ship Bayesianwhich sank in the waters of the Porticello harbour, in Santa Flavia (Palermo) in the early hours of the morning of August 19. Tomorrow morning the Prosecutor’s Office of Termini Imerese will assign the tasks to its own consultants and at the same time (or subsequently) also the defenses will be able to nominate the experts who will have to perform autopsy tests on the seven passengers of the sailing ship that lost their lives.

These seven deceased passengers are: the owner of the vessel and his daughter, Mike and Hannah Lynchthe president of Morgan Stanley, Jonathan Bloomer and wife Judith Elizabeththe American lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nedafinally, the ship’s cook, Rewarm ThomasThe other five autopsies will be performed next week.

Of the Bayesian disaster I am three people investigated For shipwreck and manslaughter: the commander of the vessel, the New Zealander James Cutfield (who in front of the PM availed himself of the right to remain silent and shed only tears), the engineer and head of the engine room Tim Parker Eatonand the French sailor in his early twenties Matthew Griffith.