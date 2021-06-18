Mario Alberto Santana retires from football.

Here is the official note of the rosanero club.

“Mario Alberto Santana continues his relationship with Palermo FC and joins the team of coaches in the youth sector. Accepting the requests of the” captain “, the President, the CEO and the whole rosanero family welcome him to the technical area of ​​the Company.

In the coming days Santana will speak at a press conference, to comment on the start of the new path and answer questions from journalists “.

Up Instagram, the Palermo thus celebrated the man of records.

“A flag is a flag. Ours is called Mario Alberto Santana and will continue to wave with the rosanero colors. But among our young players, who will find in him an exceptional coach, a life teacher and a guide to chase the dream of become champions.

What Mario was on the pitch belongs to everyone. What Mario still has to give is ours alone. And we hold it tight.

Welcome to your home, Captain. “

June 18, 2021

