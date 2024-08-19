Palermo shipwreck: among the missing is also the daughter of the tycoon Myke Lynch

Among the people missing after the sinking of the Bayesian, the mega sailboat that sank this morning in front of Porticello, is Hannah, the eighteen-year-old daughter of British magnate Mike Lynch, who is also among the missing. The director general of the Sicilian Civil Protection confirmed this to the BBC.

Palermo shipwreck: UK businessman Mike Lynch among the missing

British businessman Mike Lynch is among those missing from a yacht that sank off the coast of Palermo in Sicily after being hit by a tornado, The Telegraph reports, citing its sources. Six people are still missing after the shipwreck, including four British citizens, while one person has been confirmed dead. Mike Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, is among those rescued by rescuers.

A Fellow of the Royal Society, 59, Lynch is a co-founder of Autonomy Corporation and founder of Invoke Capital. Lynch is also a co-founder, with Invoke Capital, of the cybersecurity company Darktrace.

Shipwreck in Palermo, six missing and one victim. Tornado hypothesis

A 50-meter long sailing vessel with 22 people on board, it sank at 5 am in the waters in front of Porticello, Palermo. Fifteen people were rescued by the Coast Guard patrol boats and the Fire Brigade. Among them was a little girl of about one year old, already transported to the Children’s Hospital in Palermo. At the moment, there are six missing and one dead. The firefighters, in fact, they found the lifeless body of one of the passengers. It was located next to to the vessel that sank at a depth of 49 metres.

The sinking was presumed to have been caused by a tornado that hit the area. Firefighter divers intervened to reach the hull, located at a depth of 49 meters. CarabinieriThe emergency service 118 and the Civil Protection They are assisting survivors in Porticello.

The boat, flying the British flag, was carrying a group of tourists who had chosen Sicily for their holidays. Among the survivors already brought to shore are citizens of the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, and one from Sri Lanka. Two of them have dual British and French passports, including a child less than a year old who was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Palermo as a precaution.