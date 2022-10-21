Palermo: corruption, money laundering and non-existent invoices. GdF operation

A maxi operation led by Finance Police led to the execution of 10 precautionary measures to the detriment of manager of the public he was born in private in Health from Palermo. It is assumed – reports Tgcom 24 – an alleged round of bribes. The value of rigged races amounts to about 700 million euros. The suspects are accused in various ways of corruptiondisturbed freedom of enchantments, disturbed freedom in the process of choosing the contractor, money laundering, issuance of invoices for operations non-existent.

They snapped five arrests And five obligations from mansion. These are the executives of the Sicilian regionmanager of the provincial health authorities of Palermo and Enna, a member of the police and three managers of private companies that deal with supplies for health. Between the six tenders disputed by the magistrates is that of the value of 227.6 million euros called for the assignment of cleaning services in the health sector, in the context of which the responsibility of a public official of the Asp of Enna, as consultant of the Sicilian region.

