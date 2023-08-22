The young man, a minor at the time of the events, was transferred to the community. But on social media he continues to provoke: “Is there any girl who wants to go out with us?”

“Jail is passing, we come back stronger than before”. With a smiley emoticon and a strong arm on display. Thus the boy arrested in recent days for group sexual violence in Palermo and released from prison by the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court, replies on Tik Tok to a person who writes: “They have already released him and taken him to the community, even if he has come of age. He confessed and even if from the video it seems among the most violent. Italy “.

The young man, a minor at the time of the events and that he came of age just days after the alleged rapewas transferred to the community. Despite this, he continues to be active on social media, even after his arrest and release. Yesterday he wrote: “Is there any girl who wants to go out with us tonight?”. After his release, the prosecutor of minors of Palermo, Claudia Caramanna, filed an appeal to have the young man returned to prison.