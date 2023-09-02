“You disgust me too much. ‘I know her’, but who the f.. knows you. Bragging about things you’ve never done to me.” To write it on her social networks is the 19-year-old Palermo girl who denounced seven young men of having raped her in a group last July 7 at the Foro Italico in Palermo.

The young woman, who a few days ago was transferred to a protected community outside Sicily, replies to all the people who, even on social networks, have said they have had a relationship with her: “I would have no problem saying that it is so, because in the end it is not a crime. But hearing people invent things drives me crazy. How disgusting. How many defamation suits do you want to stop?”

“If you hadn’t posted those photos on Instagram they wouldn’t have raped you, and then they even made the video of you…”. It is one of the insults addressed by a young man on Instagram to the 19-year-old who had replied: “You made me feel like shit. but I was thinking: if you were in front of me, would you talk to me like this? I’m only sorry for your parents who didn’t teach you respect for women and education. Disgusting earth that you are”.