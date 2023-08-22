The horror of the gang rape in Palermo moves to Telegram, where a real hunt for the video of sexual violence has started among thousands of users. On the instant messaging service there are hundreds of requests to have the video filmed with the smartphone by the 7 suspects, whose interrogation in front of the investigating judge began today.

Davide Faraone also denounced the fact: “If shame had a color it would be that of the 14 thousand people who subscribed to a telegram channel, created with the aim of circulating the video of the rape that took place in Palermo”, writes on X the senator of Italia Viva who then explains: “There are two chats, one public and one private, in one of these the photo of the victim circulates with the inscription: “Is this the bitch from Palermo?” asks a user. “Yes”, three others answer.”

The post continues: “The worst never ends, in this group many people call themselves ‘Dipreisti’, a clear reference to the porn actor. who rape a young woman. The sentences are indecent and without any kind of ethics and morality: “Photo swap of my sister 0–8 taken now while she’s in her underwear”, “baby video swap”. It goes much further: there are promises of videos of underage relatives taken from the keyhole while having intercourse with partners or while they are undressing and there are requests for photos of “slaves 1–3, max 17, no time wasters”.

“This whole story outrages me, there are too many who have lost their bearings. Too many to think that a rape is “just a stunt”, a sick society on which to intervene urgently, concludes Faraone.