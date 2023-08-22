Rape of Palermo, one of the accused defends himself on social media

Jokes and emoticons on social media: in other words, yet another lack of respect for the 19-year-old who allegedly suffered a gang rape in Palermo on the night between 6 and 7 July.

The sentences have appeared in the last 24 hours on the social profiles of Cristian Maronia, one of the accused of gang rape, who has been in custody for aggravated sexual assault since last Friday.

“When all of Italy blames you for a private thing, but no one knows that you have been dragged along by your friends” reads Maronia’s profile, evidently managed by third parties. All accompanied by a smiley face.

And again: “I wasn’t myself when it happened” reads a video posted on the boy’s TikTok profile accompanied by the hashtag #nonhofattonulladimale.

“With what courage people insult the innocent” is the content of another post published on the profile of Cristian Maronia. Again there are smiley face emoticons.

As discovered by The Republicsome of the videos circulating on social media would have been packaged by Maronia himself between August 4 and last Friday, the day he was arrested, to then be published on the very day the boy was taken to prison.