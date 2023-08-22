Rape of Palermo, boy released from prison active on social media: “Transient jail, stronger than before”

“Jail is passing, we come back stronger than before“. Accompanying these words is a smiling emoticon and a strong arm on display. Thus the boy arrested in recent days for the gang sexual violence in Palermo and then released by the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court he replies on Tik Tok to a person who writes: “They have already released him and taken him to the community, even if he has come of age. He confessed and even if from the video he seems among the most violent. Italy”.

The young man, a minor at the time of the events and who became of age a few days after the rape, which took place on 7 July last, was transferred to the community. Despite this, he continues to be active on social media, even after his arrest and release. Yesterday he even wrote a provocation: “Is there any girl who wants to go out with us tonight?”. After his release, the Prosecutor of minors of Palermo, Claudia Caramannafiled an appeal to have the young man returned to prison.

The young man is one of seven involved in the gang rape and who, between 3 and 18 August, ended up in prison. However, the young man was still a minor on the day the abuses were committed against a 19-year-old girl, dragged to a building site in the Italian Forum and subjected to violence of all kinds by the suspects, all aged between 17 and 22. At the moment he is the only one out of the cell, to go to the community, after confessing everything (framed by video surveillance cameras) while trying to diminish his role. Instead, the others try to defend themselves by supporting each other and trying to erase the horror of the gang rape against the victim with the usual deplorable justification: “She was in agreement”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

