Toto coach at home Palermo

“A bench and an armchair free, to be filled in a short time. In the Palermo that the new season will start on Sunday, there should be no room for the ferrymen. Even with a few days available, we will try to immediately insert a technician to start the project towards Serie B with him“, thus opens today’s edition of the well-known newspaper”Journal of Sicily“which puts the spotlight on Silvio’s successor Baldiniresigned from his post yesterday.

One of the names rebounded in the last few hours is that of the former rosanero Roberto De Zerbifreed from Shakhtar after the terrible events that hit theUkraine. Another profile appreciated by the dg Giovanni Gardini is that of Eugenio Corini who terminated his contract with the Brescia. “In addition, the name of Claudio also emerges Ranierithe most British Italian coach ever“, we read. As a footballer, he too has a past in the rosanero, more precisely from 1984 to 1986. Finally, the track that would lead the former Roma is more secluded. Daniele De Rossi on the bench of the club in Viale del Fante. See also Sampdoria gathers around the Ukrainian Surpyaga

The company’s goal is to close quickly with the successor of Baldini and it appears complicated – for bureaucratic reasons – an internal solution such as the interim promotion of the coach of the Spring Of Benedict.

July 28, 2022 (change July 28, 2022 | 08:35)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED



#Palermo #race #post #Baldini #pole #Zerbi #Corini #Ranieri #Rossi