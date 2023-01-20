For the moment, the rosanero are holding Cagliari in eighth place, with 28 points, waiting for the weekend’s matches. The red and white remain fourth

Rain and wind don’t stop Palermo. Marconi decides to anticipate Friday and gives Corini the success in the super challenge of Barbera against Mignani’s Bari. For the moment, the rosanero are holding Cagliari in eighth place, with 28 points, waiting for the weekend’s matches. The red and white remain fourth, at an altitude of 33, with the risk of losing contact with leaders Frosinone and the chasing pair Genoa-Reggina.

EQUILIBRIUM — Barbera’s big match is also and above all the challenge between the two Serie B bombers: the red and white Cheddira and the rosanero Brunori lead the scorers classification (12 goals for the former, 10 for the latter). The match revives after 3′ with Ceter, who is ready to go and lacks the right detour to beat Pigliacelli. After half an hour of study, Palermo begins to push. Great chance in the 35th minute with the usual Brunori, who caught in the area from a corner from the left called Caprile to make a prodigious save. The rosanero took control of the game, but just before the interval it was again Ceter who came close to scoring, taking advantage of a misunderstanding between Marconi and Pigliacelli. See also Official statement from Dembélé's agent denying his signing for PSG

MARCONI DECIDES — Mignani tries to give a little speed to the offensive maneuver and the first substitution is played: Ceter out, Salcedo in. The move is right and Bari changes face, touching the lead on the restart. Around the hour of the game, Cheddira goes to the conclusion face to face with Pigliacelli: the goalkeeper hypnotizes the Moroccan and saves the result. Whirlwind of half-time changes and balance that resists, even if as the minutes go by the teams stretch and jump distances. In the final, the hosts plunge back in front and find the winning paw: in the 82nd minute, Marconi is the quickest in the fray and beats Caprile with a touch that seals the lead. Bari didn’t find the lucidity to react and remained in ten just before the 90th minute, due to Cheddira’s second yellow card. It ends 1-0: Palermo wins again.

