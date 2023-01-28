New case of hypothermia in Palermo. After the student of the Emanuela Loi institute in Passo di Rigano in Palermo, a student of the Faculty of Engineering in viale delle Scienze was taken ill from the cold and transported to the hospital. “We have launched an internal investigation to ascertain what happened and to take the due and necessary measures regarding this unfortunate and unacceptable situation – declares the Director General of the University of Palermo, Roberto Agnello -. We will establish all levels of responsibility and the functionality of the spaces will be restored as soon as possible. We are following the health conditions of the student with absolute attention”.

Read also