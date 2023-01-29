Another student from Palermo ends up in hospital for hypothermia: it is a girl who attends the Faculty of Engineering in viale delle Scienze, she fell ill from the cold and was taken to the Emergency Department of the Civic Hospital, where she is still.

“We have launched an internal investigation to ascertain what happened and to take the due and necessary measures regarding this unfortunate and unacceptable situation,” said the Director General of the University of Palermo, Roberto Agnello.

“We will establish all levels of responsibility – he added – and the functionality of the spaces will be restored as soon as possible. We are following the student’s health conditions with absolute attention”.

After the intervention of the doctors, the girl’s colleagues protested the cold of the space in which they were located, room 12 of building 19, obtaining to be moved to another building to continue lessons in a heated room.

“It was very cold – says a witness – and the colleague went into hypothermia. We have been following courses without heating for two weeks in a cold and unhealthy environment, so much so that today my colleague felt ill. The intervention of the 118 doctors was necessary to transport her to the hospital”.

The episode follows by a few days what happened in the Emanuela Loi institute in Palermo, where a 10-year-old girl had been rescued in school again due to hypothermia.

“I saw the trembling little girl with blue lips carried on a stretcher by the 118 health workers,” said the mother of a classmate.

“The situation has been going on since the anti-Covid safety rules came into force, which provide for keeping the windows open,” added the father of a child. “My son always wears a turtleneck and a jacket, the children never take it off. It’s been the same situation for two years now in the winter period”.