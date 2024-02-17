It will be done The autopsy on the bodies took place today in Palermo of Antonella Salamone, the 40-year-old killed with her two sons, Kevin, 16, and Emanuel, 5. In prison are the husband and father of the victims, Giovanni Barreca, the 54-year-old bricklayer from Altavilla Milicia (Palermo), accused of the murder with two alleged accomplices: Sabrina Fina and Massimo Carandente. In recent days, the investigating judge of Termini Imerese validated the arrests ordered for the couple, but not the one imposed on Barreca, establishing, however, precautionary custody in prison for all three. The three made use of the right not to respond.

The all are accused of murder and suppression of a corpse. The examination will be carried out on the charred remains of the woman, found buried near the family's home, and on the bodies of the children, hogtied to clarify the exact times of the crimes and causes of death. It is not yet clear how the woman and the two brothers were killed, who the father believed were possessed by the devil and who were also tortured.

17-year-old daughter arrested: she participated in torture

Since yesterday, Barreca's 17-year-old daughter, the only survivor of the massacre, has been under investigation by the Palermo juvenile prosecutor's office for complicity in murder. The young woman, who was stopped, was placed in preventive detention in prison.

The girl gave a spontaneous account to reveal her “full involvement” in the massacre. Questioned in the presence of her lawyer, she provided a “chilling account, even compared to her personal contribution”, of what happened in the Altavilla house.

The girl, explains a note from the prosecutor's office, told of the “torture suffered by her mother and brothers, of their atrocious suffering and agony until death”. She also spoke about how her mother's body was set on fire and how they buried her remains. Barreca's daughter is under investigation for complicity in murder and concealment of a corpse.