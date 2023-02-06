“Wait, wait a minute. Stop, everything is resolved. We’re here and we’ll help you with anything.” These are the words of the carabinieri who saved the life of a man in Palermo. The men of the Arma arrived in time to avert the suicide attempt and the tragedy.

The man had passed a gate and was on the railing of the Corleone bridge, a few steps from a historic city bar that had been closed since last year, when it was blocked and then calmed down. “I can’t take it anymore, I have gambling debts,” confessed the man in tears.

Talking about suicide is not easy. If you are experiencing an emergency you can call 112. If you are in danger or know someone who is, you can call the Telefono Amico number on 02 2327 2327 (service active every day from 10 to 24) or you can get in touch with them through the Whatsapp chat on 345 036 1628 (service active every day from 18 to 21). Otherwise you can contact Samaritans Onlus on 06 77208977 (costs according to your operator’s tariff plans), a service available every day from 1pm to 10pm.