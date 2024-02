A 54-year-old man from Altavilla Milicia, on the outskirts of Palermo, killed his wife and two children aged 5 and 16 and then called 112. This was reported by the local newspaper Palermolive.it, explaining that a third daughter aged 17 she managed to escape. The man was found by the police in nearby Casteldaccia where he was arrested. Investigations are underway to clarify the dynamics of the facts.