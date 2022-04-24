He seizes assets from the mafia, the Municipality of Palermo sends him the IMU to pay

A judge seizes assets from the mafia. And now the Municipality of Palermo asks him to pay the IMU. This also happens in Italy. The protagonist of the surreal story is Salvatore Di Vitale, retired president of the court, who, as Repubblica tells us, when he heard the news he thought of a joke. “I thought I was on” Seriously “. I also suspected an April Fool’s day,” he tells the newspaper, but he explains that in reality it was a sensational and absurd reality.

“On 24 March, the city administration sent Di Vitale a notification asking him to pay € 261,929.08. This would be the amount of the Imu (acronym for municipal tax) for 501 properties that the court has seized or confiscated from the mafia. The collection request concerns 2016 when Di Vitale was still in office “, writes Repubblica.

But as Di Vitale explains “those assets, as is known, cannot be taxed but there is more: the notification was sent to me as a private taxpayer and if I do not pay within 60 days, the Municipality could initiate the deeds for the collection. An absurd situation. So I thought of a joke“. As Repubblica explains,” Di Vitale was forced to lodge an appeal in self-defense and wrote to the municipal administration in the hope that some bureaucrat would realize the mistake. “

