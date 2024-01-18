The “reaction” of Andrea Cangemi, the twenty-year-old arrested on Sunday on charges of manslaughter and aggravated brawling for the death of Francesco Bacchi, 20, who lost his life outside the nightclub in Balestrate (Palermo), “for however disproportionate, it cannot be considered completely gratuitous”. This is why the Palermo investigating judge Claudio Bencivinni accepted the request of Cangemi's lawyer, Bartolo Parrino, to grant the young clerk house arrest, in Partinico (Palermo), at his parents' home. The boy left prison yesterday afternoon, after the judge's decision not to validate the detention order.