Professionals are engaged in due diligence: Mirri ready to hold a minority stake. The City football group already owns 10 clubs around the world

It’s countdown to Manchester City’s Palermo. President Mirri is about to sell 80% of the shares of the rosanero club to representatives of the City Football Group which owns the satellite companies of the English giant. The professionals are at work in the due diligence that precedes the signatures for the passage of the majority package.

ambitions – The project foresees that the current owner retains a share with a representative role. The rosanero company is valued at around 6 million euros, but above all it will have the guarantee of substantial strengthening over time. And this is not a small spring for Silvio Baldini’s team that is preparing to play the playoffs for promotion to Serie B.

the galaxy – Manchester City already controls 10 other clubs around the world, for a project that tends to enhance talent across continents. The property of Sheikh Mansour evidently has a global vision and the Palermo brand allows us to look to ambitious goals. See also From Monday, German city will no longer send anyone to individual quarantine

April 29, 2022 (change April 29, 2022 | 19:59)

