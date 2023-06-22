A 2-year-old boy was rushed to hospital by his parents after they noticed he was no longer responding to stimuli. According to the parents’ account, they were at a relative’s house at the time. Tests revealed that he had ingested hashish. This is yet another episode in the city. He investigates the police under the coordination of the prosecutor at the Juvenile Court.

The investigators, informed by the doctors who took care of the child, started the first investigations trying to reconstruct what happened to clarify the contours of the story. The parents would have shown cooperation with both the doctors and the police, saying they went to relatives’ houses where the little one, away from everyone’s eyes, would have picked up something from the ground and would have ingested it. Hence the first symptoms, which would have prompted the father and mother to investigate the problem by going immediately to the hospital where blood tests showed traces of Thc, the active ingredient of hashish, in the blood.

Since his admission to Di Cristina, the child has remained under observation by the doctors, next to his mother who has not left him alone for a moment. As soon as the health personnel have written the report to be delivered to the police, the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Juvenile Court will evaluate the next steps. Although, according to what has been reconstructed, it would seem that this is the first episode for this family, in which other small children are also present and which would have no precedent related to the world of drugs. So it may not be necessary to activate any path with social services.