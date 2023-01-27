Palermo, heating failure at school: child taken to hospital for hypothermia

A little girl from Palermo was taken to hospital for hypothermia after feeling cold while at school. In the institute, the heating is off due to a fault that hasn’t been repaired for months.

“A fifth grade girl, following an illness and evident trembling and numbness of the legs during the normal course of teaching activities, was taken to the hospital by the 118 operators, promptly called, and the parent reports that the doctors have ascertained that it is hypothermia,” wrote Rosaria Corona, the principal of the Emanuela Loi school, in a circular in which she reconstructed the story that happened last Tuesday.

As reported by Palermo Today, the principal said she had reported the fault for months, without having received a response from the competent authorities. The problem is due to a leak in the sewage system which also threatens to damage the foundations of the building.

“I have been sending letters to resolve the issue since March 2022. I wrote to everyone, to the mayor, to the prefect. When the school was built it was decided to pass the systems through a shed that is not usable. The workers of Coime (Coordination of building maintenance interventions of the municipality of Palermo, ed) and of various companies that I called refused to enter this building which is not safe. So it was not possible to understand what the fault was. Now, after all the uproar raised tomorrow, a company has decided to enter the facility and try to solve the problem”, wrote the principal, warning that the problem “endangers the health of the students who are forced to spend hours at school with inadequate temperatures”.