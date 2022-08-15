The former Palermo goalkeeper – Federico Agliardi – wanted to tell a bizarre episode of the adventure of coach Guidolin – today a commentator Dazn – during his experience with the rosanero: “” It was 2006. The return day of the UEFA Cup match between West Ham and Palermo. Mister Guidolin went into our changing rooms and, from a big bag, suddenly pulled out a rifle shouting: ‘On the way, the British, we only wounded them. Now we have to kill them well ‘”.