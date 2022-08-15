The former footballer Agliardi tells the bizarre episode
The former Palermo goalkeeper – Federico Agliardi – wanted to tell a bizarre episode of the adventure of coach Guidolin – today a commentator Dazn – during his experience with the rosanero: “” It was 2006. The return day of the UEFA Cup match between West Ham and Palermo. Mister Guidolin went into our changing rooms and, from a big bag, suddenly pulled out a rifle shouting: ‘On the way, the British, we only wounded them. Now we have to kill them well ‘”.
The crazy gesture – however – led Palermo to win by 3 to 0 at home at Barbera against the hammers of Carlos Tevez and Mascherano.
August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 09:33)
