She was taking her three children to school when she realized there was no more time to lose and headed to the Triolo clinic in front of the Cala in Palermo. She didn’t have time to ask for help from the doctors and gave birth to her fourth child in the car in the Fiat 600. “Hooray, the little brother was born”, shouted the boys sitting in the back seat of the car who witnessed the birth live. mom. The 28-year-old Palermo woman gave birth to a baby weighing 2 kilos and 900 grams.

Doctors and neonatologists immediately rushed to the parking lot to help the woman and the newborn. “They are episodes that occur. We have already visited the mother and there have been no complications for her. Mom and baby are fine,” Luigi Triolo, head of the obstetrics and gynecology department of the Triolo Zancla clinic, where the woman is now hospitalized, told the ANSA regional site.

The woman on the way from home to school had some minor pains and immediately realized that she needed help. A wise decision that allowed the doctors to arrive in time and help the woman even if by car.