After the fires in Palermo, “the latest data published today by Arpa Sicilia, which refer to the measurements of dioxins in the air from 28 to 30 July, show a significant drop in chemical compounds. These are results already foreseen by the technicians and which certainly bode well in view of the further analyzes that the regional agency for the protection of the environment is carrying out, trusting in further decreases in the levels recorded”. the mayor of Palermo Roberto Lagalla who adds: “The situation, therefore, is increasingly reassuring and we are now waiting to receive the first findings on the presence of dioxin in the soil in the next few days. Precisely on the basis of these data and the technical opinions of the persons in charge, any changes to the ordinance, adopted last July 29 as a precaution, will be evaluated, and in the meantime the checks by the police and the ASP will continue on the farms that they fall within the 4 km area affected by the measure”, concludes the mayor.