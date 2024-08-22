During the course of Wednesday they had been recovered four bodies and the fifth had been identified, recovered precisely on Thursday morning when the search resumed. The four bodies recovered Wednesday by divers in the wreck of the Bayesian are those of Jonathan Bloomer, the president of Morgan Stanley International, his wife Anne Elizabeth, the lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada. Considering also that the body of Ricardo Thomas, the ship’s cook, had already been found, the number of confirmed victims thus reaches 6 (pending news on the last missing person).