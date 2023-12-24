A 38-year-old man, a university professor, and his 4-year-old son fell from the sixth floor of the balcony of the apartment in Via Ausonia where they lived. The father died instantly, while the child was unharmed. The dynamics of the incident are still being assessed. But it seems that the father tried to save the child who was apparently leaning dangerously from the balcony. But the man would have fallen on deaf ears. While the little one was not injured because his fall was cushioned by some panels. The firefighters and the police intervened on site.

Read also