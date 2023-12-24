Palermo, father and 4-year-old son fall from the sixth floor: the man is dead

A 38-year-old man and his 4-year-old son fell from the sixth floor of a building in Palermo, ending up on the roof of a restaurant. The man, a professor at the Faculty of Engineering, died in hospital while the child is hospitalized in the pediatric department. The CT scan he underwent showed no serious injuries.

The victim, a full professor at the University of Palermo, had lost his wife just over a year ago. The accident happened around 3pm. Investigations are underway to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident. According to what Ansa reports, someone saw the child leaning dangerously from the balcony and the father, in an attempt to grab him, fell with him.