The aerial images of the La Superba ferry of the Grandi Navi Veloci company docked at the Palermo pier show the last operations to put out the fire that broke out in one of the ship’s garages on Saturday 14 January just before setting sail. After nine days of fighting the flames, the firefighters managed to enter Deck 4 where the fire started. From an initial estimate, the damage to the ship and the vehicles inside amounted to no less than ten million euros.



