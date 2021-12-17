Disabled people beaten, tortured and forced to fast and public funds used to pay for jewelry and travel: lager rest home discovered in Palermo

Public funds used to buy cars, jewelry and travel instead of looking after the physically and mentally disabled, who were systematically tortured. “Relax room” was the name given to a room of a few square meters completely empty and without toilets in which i disabled people were locked up for hours. In the dark and unaided, as they begged to come out, begging for water or food and having to carry out their own physiological needs on the floor.

To discover the horror within the walls of one non-profit organization and in accordance with the convention with the Provincial Health Authority of Palermo provided continuous rehabilitation services to 23 patients with severe physical and mental disabilities, were the financiers of the provincial command, who called “Relax” the operation with which they thwarted the crime in progress. This is the nursing home Sister Rosina La Grua from Castelbuono, in the Palermo area

Retirement home lager in Palermo, 35 precautionary measures and confiscated assets for almost 7 million euros

Ten people ended up in prison, seven under house arrest, five were obliged to stay in the municipality of residence and thirteen are recipients of the interdicting measure of the prohibition on exercising professional activities for one year. Thirty-five precautionary measures carried out against as many suspects accused, for various reasons, of the crimes of torture, mistreatment, kidnapping, corruption, fraud aggravated for obtaining public funds, embezzlement and fraud in public supplies. Also seized assets and financial resources for a total value of over 6.7 million euros.

“The managers of the structure, as well as defrauding the ASP of Palermo for about 7 million euros And bribe a public official to obtain favors, they have adopted a behavior absolutely contrary to the purposes of a non-profit organization engaged in the social sector, moreover often used as ‘cash’ for personal needs of the suspects ” general Antonio Quintavalle Cecere, provincial commander of the Guardia di Finanza of Palermo, after the blitz that revealed the horror of one lager residence for the disabled psychic and physical.

Without any scruple for the psycho-physical frailty of the guests, all suffering from severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities, the staff of the structure systematically resorted to the infliction of punishments “.

The wiretapping

In the “relaxation room” the guests were forcibly taken, closed and kicked and punched, while they were shouted outraged: “Crossing”, shouted one operator, “You have to throw the poison out of the heart”, another shouted.

“It is a madhouse, a Nazi concentration camp“, some operators of the center said without knowing they were intercepted while one of the patients screamed:” Doctor, let me out. We said five minutes, the pacts are kept, the pacts are kept “.” I am 99% sure they raise their hands to the boys, as long as there are no cameras there is what we do not take them off and you see that it is a criminal offense – said a woman on the phone. The boys were dressed like gypsies, given that they did not wash them, since the food was disgusting, since the structure was not clean “.

Another intercepted operator, speaking with one of the suspects, contested them: “20 thousand euros, that of plots between him and his wife, 60 thousand euros for him and 70 thousand euros a year for his wife, without his wife in Castelbuono putting a foot all that you have wasted that you were not entitled to, kilometer reimbursements, reimbursements when your daughter went to Catanzaro to university, the diapers of your grandchildren, the sugared almonds, the cars “.

Patients forced to take non-prescribed medicines to remain sedated

Forced to fast, beaten with kicks and slaps, tugged and humiliated with gratuitous and derogatory offenses. The staff of the facility would also have subjected patients daily to “severe and unjustified limitations of their personal freedom” by locking them, both day and night, for several hours in the ‘relaxation room’, without water and food and in the dark.

The investigations would also have revealed “the arbitrary and massive administration” of pharmacological therapies to disabled guests of the facility, “not justified by medical and health reasons, but by the primary will of the operators of keep patients sedated by reducing effort and the risk of potential complications during their work shifts. “

“The guests of the center are subjected to a lifestyle that is not excessive to define contrary to the principle of humanity“and” they serve the daily sentence of their disability with their being subjected to systematic torture that aggravate their mental condition and devastate their body “.

According to the investigators of the yellow flames, the suspects would have “permanently enslaved their function to the economic interests of the association“, obtaining as a counterpart thehiring of son and daughter-in-law. There is also an official of the health authority provincial of Palermo among the 35 recipients of the precautionary measures issued by the investigating judge of Termini Imerese at the request of the local prosecutor as part of the operation called “Relax”.

“Once again there Financial Police of Palermo, in the course of investigations into public spending, unfortunately he comes across episodes of mistreatment of defenseless subjects “added General Antonio Quintavalle Cecere. In fact, after the retirement homes for the elderly, this time in the sights of the Yellow Flames she entered a fictitious non-profit organization that, under an agreement with the Palermo ASP, it should have provided rehabilitation services in favor of patients with severe physical and mental disabilities and who instead subjected them to inhumane treatments “.

Rsa-lager, public funds used to pay for jewelry, travel and cars

The investigations of the Economic and Financial Police Unit of Palermo – Public Expenditure Protection Group made it possible to discover how the administrator and the members of the association obtained in the last 5 years 6.2 million euros, thanks to the accreditation with the Sicilian Region and the subsequent agreement with the Provincial Health Authority of Palermo.

A part of those funds, however, over 470 thousand euros, according to what was reconstructed by the Fiamme Gialle, instead of being destined for the needs of patients or reinvested in the adaptation of the site, “characterized by very serious shortcomings”, would have been used for private purposes: liquidation from undue payments, purchase of car, from food and wine products and articles by jewelry store and as a gift, payment of trips and stays in accommodation facilities.

“We had to document an aberrant sample of cruelty and wickedness inhumane. Behavior already extremely serious in itself, but even more intolerable since it was committed to the detriment of psychologically and physically fragile and defenseless subjects, who, instead of being cared for and protected as their condition would require, were systematically oppressed, mortified and humiliated by gestures that are harmful to their dignity and forced to live in decay.

The fundamental rights of the weakest have been violated with coldness and indifference, subjected to a lifestyle that appears contrary to the same principles of humanity “. colonel Gianluca Angelini, commander of the economic and financial police unit of the financial police of Palermo.

“The most disturbing aspect of this sad story – he adds – is that all professional figures who operated at the residential facility they were involved or, in any case, aware of criminal conduct to the detriment of patients. A scenario of widespread illegality which, together with the total lack of empathy and emotional impetus towards people in need, leaves amazed and astonished, as well as the spasmodic search for profit maximization without any concern for the quality of life guaranteed to patients “, concludes Colonel Angelini.