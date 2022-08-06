Eight days into the Serie B, the Palermo he resolved the doubts about the coach. After the unexpected resignation of Silvio Baldini, the rosanero are closing with Eugenio Corini. The former Brescia coach won the competition from Daniele De Rossi and Claudio Ranieri, overtaking even the former Pisa Luca D’Angelo.

THE FERRYER – Operation in closing, except for new twists Corini will be the new coach of Palermo who in the debut in the Italian Cup had entrusted the bench to the Primavera coach Stefano Di Benedetto.