With the ribbon cutting, by the President of the Port Authority of Western Sicily Pasqualino Montiby the mayor of Palermo Roberto Lagalla and the councilor for urban regeneration, Maurice Cardthe completion of the walk from Sant’Erasmo to the Foro Italico in Palermo was inaugurated this afternoon. The entire area was repaved and reconfigured, with the creation of a belvedere with a sea view and a long seat. The ‘villa a mare’ was cleaned and illuminated, the trees were pruned and now the sea can be seen from the road. Two small areas equipped for children and fitness enthusiasts were also created.

The Western Sicilian Sea Port System Authority awarded the works in March 2023 to the company Costruzioni generali e servizi di Ingegneria, for a total amount of approximately one and a half million. For the execution of the works, the contractor made use of the subcontracting companies Icoser and Gangi impianti.

“Today we are giving another portion of the sea back to the city, at the end of an intervention that allows you to walk while looking at the sea and reach the Cala and the Palermo Marina Yachting, crossing redeveloped, illuminated and no longer abandoned and unsafe places – said Monti – A place of leisure, meeting, recreational and sports activities available to all, a work of enhancement that makes us proud and, at the same time, commits us to continue our ambitious path that will culminate in the completion of the interface project”.