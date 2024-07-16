Anti-gangmaster operation: the Carabinieri of Palermo have fined four irregular agricultural companies. Fines up to 100 thousand euros

The Carabinieri of Palermo have fined almost 100 thousand euros various enterprises during the Anti-gangmaster and undeclared work controls. In particular, four companies of the agricultural sector they turned out irregular for various reasons. The most serious violations found by the officers were: the failure to train workersL’lack of health surveillanceas well as the failure to appoint a safety officerDuring the inspection, the presence of 14 irregular workers or in black on a total of 16 controlled, including 4 non-EU minors without a residence permit yet. For company owners it was suspension of activity ordered entrepreneurial, thus preventing companies from continuing to work in illegal circumstances regarding the employment positions of their employees.

The checks were carried out as part of the national plan to combat undeclared work by the Carabinieri of the Palermo Labor Inspectorate, in synergy with their colleagues from the territorial force and the 9th Carabinieri Helicopter Unit, together with the National Labor Inspectors. The reasons for these tight checks are to be found in a news story of almost a month ago, that is the Death of Satnam SinghThe Indian labourer dies following haemorrhage. His employer had caused an accident in which Singh lost an arm. Instead of taking him to the hospital, however, Antonello Lovatotook it home and threw the farmhand’s limb into a dumpster. Lovato is charged with murder and failure to provide assistance.

