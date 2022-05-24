Massacre of Capaci thirty years later, Boccia (Pd): “The cost that Sicily has paid for mafia culture has already been very high”

Less than twenty-four hours after the celebrations that took place in Palermo in memory of the Massacre of Capaci and the judicial commitment of the magistrate in an anti-mafia key Giovanni Falconekilled by the mafia on 23 May 1992, the political and media chaos on the candidate for mayor of the center-right of the Sicilian capital does not stop, Roberto Lagalla, chosen by Cuffaro And Dell’Utriwho decided to desert the demonstration.

Among the protesters, present a Palermoalso check the name of Francesco Boccia, deputy of the Democratic Party and responsible for regions and local authorities of the national secretariat. “The thousands of people who took to the streets a Palermo and in the rest of Italy to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Massacre of Capaci they represent the best Italy, the one that has never resigned itself and continues to say no to the mafia every day. This square full of boys, of proud Palermo people, of free citizens here in front of the tree of Falcon it is collective heritage. People always come here, every year, in silence. This square has no political color, each representative of the institutions should feel represented by this square, a hymn to legality and the fight against the mafia. A square that fights the mafia and does not want its votes; on the contrary, he denounces them ”, declares Boccia.

“We of the Democratic party we can shout it with our heads held high. When you are against the Mafia you show it with actions, not with words. Being here today is a clear action. As well as deciding not to be there. As well as not being supported by those convicted of mafia ”, he stresses again Bowl.

“Right to Palermo, remarks the deputy of the Democratic Party, represents an ugly distant past that the new generations want to sweep away. The cost that Palermo and Sicily they paid for the mafia culture was very high because of the many who like Lagallathey said one thing and then asked for the support of those who legitimized that world ”.

“You don’t have to be a mafia to betray Palermo and Sicily, he specifies Bowlthose who legitimize the friends of the mafia, as well as those who are supported by those convicted of mafia, are betraying the idea of ​​a Sicily free from the mafia. But the enthusiasm of young people and the desire for the future are stronger than the misery of those who do not have the courage to distance themselves from that world ”.

