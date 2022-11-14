Palermo, a car crashes on the door of the town hall: the woman driving and the usher are injured

Accident this morning in via Giuseppe Garibaldito Palermowhen acara Citroen C3, broke through the door of the municipal offices Human Resources Sector, ending up on an usher who was injured. Driving the car was a woman who, according to an initial reconstruction, had entered the courtyard of the Ajutamicristo noble palace in order to leave someone. Going out she would feel bad losing control of the car, and ending up on the door of the town hall knocking it down together with the furnishings that were inside, and then ending the race against another door that is at the end of the atrium.

The usher who was on duty was hit in full and suffered several fractures. Rescue was triggered, the police, traffic police and two ambulances arrived on the spot; one took the woman, who was also injured, to the Civic hospital of Palermo and another took the municipal usher to the Polyclinic. The conditions of the driver are unknown, while the man is serious.

