“I’m really happy to have stayed here in Palermo. I feel part of a magnificent project and I am convinced that we can have a good season with more than a few satisfactions”. These are Matthew’s words Brunori regarding the decision not to change his shirt and continue to wear the rosanero shirt until 2027. The striker of the Palermo he assured about his physical condition and let the fans know that he is ready to repay their trust: “I’m ready to give my all this season, I want to make the fans happy but also the club for having made the right choice” he told the microphones of Mediaset.