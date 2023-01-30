Following the expulsion of two of their players, the members of Fincantieri, a team of the Under 17 regional Allievi championship in Sicily, allegedly “attacked with punches, kicks and stomped on the ground with unheard-of inexplicable violence” their rivals from Sporting Termini.

The complaint comes on social networks precisely from the managers of the home team, who spoke of a “shameful and inexplicable” behavior of the opponents and posted photos of the signs of violence on some of the boys on the pitch: “They looked like crazy animals”.

The two clubs played the safety playoffs at the municipal Campofelice di Roccella, in Palermo: the guests had also taken the lead in the first half but in the second half it degenerated into a brawl.

Following an expulsion, there was “the invasion of the pitch by parents who cursed and yanked the referee who had suspended the match”.

Only “the intervention of two carabinieri patrols 20 minutes later brought calm and the Sporting players were able to reach the locker room”, said the managers of the home club. Acts of vandalism and violence also in the guest locker room, where a faucet was uprooted and flushed down the toilet.

For its part, ASD Fincantieri Calcio did not deny the clashes and also condemned what happened, however complaining that Sporting spoke about it in a “disordered” way: “Those responsible, on both sides, will have to pay the consequences, but only when the responsibilities will be identified thanks also to the decisive contribution of the referee report.

Clashes also in another match of the same tournament, between Gescal and NewEagles, in Messina. Sandro Morgana, president of the Sicilian Regional Committee of the National Amateur League, announced “very severe disciplinary measures” and declared: “I am truly indignant and I think that those responsible for these events are not people who can stay inside a football field: they are criminals at the same time pure state”.