The Palermo Prosecutor's Office, together with that of minors, issued the order late yesterday evening two brothers, aged 17 and 22, arrested for the murder of Rosolino Celesia, the 22-year-old killed in the night between Wednesday and Thursday in front of a nightclub in the center of Palermo.

The minor is accused of murder, while his older brother is accused of illegal possession of a firearm. Yesterday afternoon it was the minor who called 112 to say he had killed the boy after a fight in the nightclub. Last night the arrest was ordered by the Prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia. The same magistrate ordered an autopsy.