PALERMO. Entering prison, leaving immediately and returning to have (re) done the bully, but above all because he, the youngest of the Palermo pack, was also the meanest, probably also the least repentant. Aggravation of the measure, it is called: Riccardo Parrinello, the only minor on the day of the brutal violence of the Foro Italico, after one day in prison and six in the community, returns to Malaspina. He does so while his six adult comrades have been transferred to as many different penitentiary facilities starting late yesterday evening: they are now in prisons that are less insecure for them than the Pagliarelli prison in the Sicilian capital, where they risked beatings and retaliation from the prison population, indignant for what circulates about them. And all this while the social frenzy targets the victim of this ugly, ugly story.

Like all the victims, even the girl raped in an abandoned building site by seven boys who were between 17 and 22 years old on 7 July, has to deal with rumors, backbiting, logical analysis of her social profiles, photos and videos in which examine and measure his clothing and the language he uses, looking for a few words too many. The attackers apologized to her, apparently, but they also said they had been misled, they knew that she was “one who was there”, they had seen videos that they said unequivocally. Now the victim’s real name is circulating on the net, a video interview of hers would have been published for a few hours, there are hashtags with her personal details.



Then came the chilling words of Parrinello, the youngest of the group, said in the immediacy of the facts, on the night of July 7, when he was still a minor (he is now 18): «Cumpà, the ammazzammu», is the incipit of the voice message directed to a friend. «Ti giuru a me matri, l’ammazzammu (I swear by my mother, we killed her, ed). I swear to you brothers, sviniu (she fainted, ed). Ficimu un maciellu, nn’addivirtiemmu (we made a mess, we had fun, ed)». And down details, where a sentence in particular ended up for the attention of the investigators: “Ficimu a slaughterhouse, we were there for a quarter of an hour compa and in a quarter of an hour she felt ill and passed out more than once … ».

These chats (all deleted) of Parrinello have been fished out in the last few days, by the IT consultant of the juvenile prosecutor’s office, directed by Claudia Caramanna, and of the ordinary prosecutor’s office, led by Maurizio de Lucia. But he, the boy, who in front of the investigating magistrate Alessandra Puglisi had presented himself in a repentant lamb version, recovered his boldness in the community and would have gone wild with posts on Tiktok precisely from the community with a few loaned cell phones: «Girls, but how I can go out with everyone, you are too many”; “ah, and I wanted to thank those who constantly say my name, you are only advertising me”.

Then macho expressions, as a tough guy, after showing softness to convince the magistrates: “Jail is the rest of the lions”; “I like to transgress”; “whoever goes against me goes against death” and finally “beautiful things are done with friends”. Branded as fake initially, according to the Gip in reality they were not packaged by third parties.





The boy, among other things, acted defiant even when the violence was consummated. Angelo Flores, the author of the video shot that night, the one searched on the net by thousands of people, had filmed Parrinello himself, the protagonist “of violent actions that accompanied the rape, in which the victim was also beaten”, as written by the Gip Antonina Pardo, who accepted the request for a new arrest for the former minor. The video, deleted by Flores, was once again recovered by computer wizards. The images also contradict other (false) statements by Parrinello, particularly determined and violent but who at the first investigating judge had said he had “helped, rescued, the victim”.—

