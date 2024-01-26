Palermo, 25 illegal parkers discovered: fines and complaints

Blitz by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Palermo against illegal parkers during an extraordinary control and prevention service. From the city center to the suburbs they have been identified 25 people unequivocally caught making drivers park for a fee. Of these, 11 were administratively sanctioned according to the rules of the Highway Code, while 14 were referred in a state of freedom to the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Palermo as they were repeat offenders. In fact, the rule of the aforementioned code provides that “if the subject has already been sanctioned for the same violation, the penalty of imprisonment from 6 months to one year and the fine of 2,000 to 7,000 euros “.

In two cases, charges were also filed for refusal to provide personal details. The sums of money found in the possession of the machine guards, believed to be the result of the illicit activity, were seized for confiscation. The checks will continue in the next few days, especially at the weekend, and will be intensified in the areas of the center affected by the nightlife. “It is of fundamental importance that citizens report to the police the presence of illegal parkers who often also adopt violent or threatening behavior to force road users to pay for parking”.

