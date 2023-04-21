She would have falsely certified the presence of pupils in the school even in extra-curricular hours to justify the existence of Pon projects that have never been implemented, aware that without pupils her school would have received a smaller share of funds allocated for each Pon to the management: Daniela Lo Verde, symbol principal of the Giovanni Falcone comprehensive institute of Zen 2 in Palermo, among the citizens appointed Knight of Merit by Mattarella for having particularly distinguished themselves in community service during the pandemic, was arrested at dawn today by the Palermo carabinieri in the is part of an investigation into embezzlement and corruption coordinated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the indictment, there was a “unitary center of illicit interests” in the Falcone comprehensive institute in the Zen district of Palermo, “made up of the principal, the vice principal and private professionals who, in competition with each other, would have been responsible for the crimes hypothesized, relating to the management of public spending funds, both national and European, in the context of various school projects”. Among the disputed facts also food and IT devices intended for children who were allegedly “constantly withdrawn” by the principal and her deputy for “their own and exclusive needs”.

The investigations started in February with the complaint of a former teacher and would testify to “a management of the institution aimed at taking care of interests of a purely personal nature, also with regard to the procedures for purchasing and supplying foodstuffs for the school canteen service” . To aggravate the picture, according to the carabinieri, the condition of the principal, who has “constantly fueled her public image as a promoter of legality, despite the daily illegal activity and the constant attention to the economic implications of her administrative action”.