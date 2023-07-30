The fire of the Bellolampo landfill in Palermo: stop to meat and eggs

The fruit and vegetables grown in an area 4 kilometers away from the Bellolampo landfill must be carefully washed and the fruit eaten without peel. This is foreseen by the ordinance of the mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla, launched after a summit convened following the dioxin alarm released in the air for the fire of 24 July in the Bellolampo landfill.



It was Arpa (the regional agency for the environment) that detected the presence of dioxin in the samples taken in the hours following the fire. According to the ordinance, it is necessary to avoid “taking food of animal origin (meat, eggs, dairy products) originating from the area concerned and produced after 24 July; avoid the use of feed and forage coming from the affected area, if exposed to potential contamination”. Furthermore, the Municipality, again according to the provision, establishes that “all road surfaces and neighboring open spaces (public and private) which insist on same area, must be subjected to thorough washing”. The measures, “actions to protect the health of citizens”, must be respected for a duration of 15 days.

Subscribe to the newsletter

