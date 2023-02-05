In the postponements on Sunday, the Emilians stop the rossoblù with goals from Benedyczak and Vasquez (penalty). Brunori and Soleri hurt the Calabrians, at the second stop in the last three races

The usual Brunori and Soleri’s twist to launch Palermo higher and higher, the goals from Benedyczak and Vazquez that allow Parma to beat a bad Genoa and get out of the “no” moment.

At Barbera they are 2-1 over Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina after a “crazy” finish (a red card, two goals and a penalty missed by Tutino), at the Tardini the ducals return to victory after the defeats in Bari and Cosenza. Corini’s team is sixth at an altitude of 34, -6 from direct promotion (shortening right on Gilardino’s Genoa), Pecchia’s seventh at 33. And next week there is a wonderful Genoa-Palermo match that will tell a lot about the season two teams.

PALERMO-REGGINA 2-1 — After the minute’s silence for the disappearance at the end of January of the former Rosanero striker Vito Chimenti, Palermo immediately started the match aggressively, but the first scare came from Reggina with a shot from the left by Rivas (Pigliacelli blocking central). The rosanero are very close to scoring with Valente: crossing the posts almost on a free-kick from the edge. In the first part finale, then, the rhythms drop. Nothing to do with the start of the second half: 13 seconds go by and it’s a penalty for Palermo. Brunori is hooked clearly in the area by Gagliolo: from the penalty spot the rosanero captain crosses to the left and makes no mistake, redeeming last week’s mistake in Ascoli. For him there are 13 in the season and Cheddira is once again hooked at the top of the top scorer. A goal that shakes Reggina, who first ask for a penalty for a contact in the area between Verre (entered for Segre) and Liotti, then equalize after a wasted counter-attack by Di Mariano: Rivas aims on the right and puts in the center, Broh late deflects on him he can do nothing to comrade Valente and Pigliacelli. In the final Tutino enters for an exhausted Brunori, and, after his shot just wide, comes Soleri’s first goal of the season that drives Barbera crazy: Mateju’s cross from the right for the attacker, who with an aerial detachment “alla Shevchenko” puts her in the top corner. A goal that launches the landlords, while Majer gets his second yellow card and ends up early in the locker room (he will miss the next match against Pisa). But that’s not all: Minelli returns to the Var and notices Gagliolo’s voluntary slap on Soleri, whistling another penalty. From the penalty spot, however, Tutino’s conclusion was unwatchable and Contini saved without problems, before the triple whistle that launched Palermo in sixth place. Three victories in the last five: now the rosanero can dream. See also Genoa, the farewell of captain Criscito. In the Griffin that is changing Mimmo has no space.

PARMA-GENOA 2-0 — The match opens with the penalty requested by Parma in the 9th minute, for a touch by Gudmundsson on the barrier after a free-kick by Mihaila (who went off injured midway through the first half). After several minutes of waiting, the referee Fourneau decides to continue without going to the Var. In the 15th minute, then, it is Genoa who frighten with a header from Coda, deflected for a corner by Buffon. The only rossoblu opportunity in the first half, because, after a balanced central phase of the game, Parma’s goal arrives in the 32nd minute: Ansaldi verticalizes for Vazquez, the ex Palermo’s turn ends up for Benedyczak who puts it in the second with his right plate pole. The Pole’s too provocative exultation (he points to his team’s crest under the curve of the Genoa fans) cost him the yellow card. Then, in the second half, Dragusin touches Zanimacchia’s play in the area (Fourneau confirms after consulting the Var) and it’s a penalty for the ducals: from the penalty spot, Vazquez displaces Martinez to his right and takes his fifth goal of the season . A goal that reassured the ducats, close to 3-0 with a low right foot from Zanimacchia, rejected by Martinez. The match slowly fades away: a slalom by Bernabé is stopped by the rival defense, an aerial shot by Dragusin ends up wide. In the final, an injury for Criscito and a last shot by Vazquez, which doesn’t worry Martinez. Parma relaunches and is 7th, for Genoa a defeat that hurts (they are always second, but now Frosinone are 11 points away). See also Municipality of Genoa and associated companies, few over 50s without Super Green pass

YESTERDAY’S RACES — In yesterday’s matches Bari won in Ferrara against Spal (the newcomer Nainggolan scored), Cittadella and Perugia spread against Ascoli (Bucchi exonerated) and Brescia, Venice passed in Benevento (jumped bench also for Cannavaro), Sudtirol in Pisa and Frosinone in Como. It is instead 0-0 between Cosenza-Ternana. In anticipation of Friday, it is 2-0 for Modena against Cagliari.

February 5, 2023 (change February 5, 2023 | 23:52)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Palermo #Parma #playoff #area #Beats #Reggina #Genoa